Sri Lanka yesterday recorded the highest daily surge in COVID-19 cases as a total of 21 patients tested positive for the virus during the course of the day.

As of 7.30 pm, 20 coronavirus patients were found in the country, however, another patient had tested positive by 11.20 pm.

Accordingly, the total count of coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka has now soared to 143.

Total Confirmed Cases – 143

Active Cases – 124

New Cases – 21

Total number of individuals in hospitals – 173

Recovered & Discharged – 17

Deaths – 2