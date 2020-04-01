Apr 01 2020 April 1, 2020 April 1, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

143 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka



Coronavirus test

Sri Lanka yesterday recorded the highest daily surge in COVID-19 cases as a total of 21 patients tested positive for the virus during the course of the day.

As of 7.30 pm, 20 coronavirus patients were found in the country, however, another patient had tested positive by 11.20 pm.

Accordingly, the total count of coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka has now soared to 143.

Total Confirmed Cases – 143
Active Cases – 124
New Cases – 21
Total number of individuals in hospitals – 173
Recovered & Discharged – 17
Deaths – 2

