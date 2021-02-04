146 prison inmates to be released today

Nearly 146 prisoners will be released today (4), on a special pardon granted by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to mark the 73rd Independence Day.

The Department of Prisons said inmates are released under several criterions.

Accordingly, some inmates will be released on the basis that they have less than one year to serve in prisons, those who are above the age of 65 and served half of their prison sentence, those who are above 50 years of age and severed 25 years in jail and youth offenders who have severed at least half of their respective sentences will be released today.

Prisons Department Spokesman, Chandana Ekanayake, said the number of prisoners released on Independence Day has reduced, as many of them were released on earlier amnesties for Christmas and due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Most inmates have undergone PCR tests. They will be released as soon as the test results are out,” he said.