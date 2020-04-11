198 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka
Posted in Local News
One more patient has tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 198, says the Ministry of Health.
In the meantime, a total number of 54 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.
Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.
Total Confirmed Cases – 198
Active Cases – 137
New Cases – 1
Total number of individuals in hospitals – 165
Recovered & Discharged – 54
Deaths – 7
