22-year-old arrested with revolver-like firearm in Maharagama

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 13, 2026 - 9:02 am

A 22-year-old suspect was arrested with a firearm resembling a revolver during a police raid in Maharagama on the night of July 12, 2026.

Officers of the Western Province South Crime Investigation Division carried out the raid in the Railway Avenue area within the Maharagama Police Division, based on information they had received.

The suspect is a resident of Railway Avenue, Maharagama.

The Western Province South Crime Investigation Division is conducting further investigations.