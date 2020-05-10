272 persons who were stranded in Australia due to travel restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, arrived in the country this morning (10).

Accordingly, a SriLankan Airlines charter flight carrying a group of Sri Lankans from Australia has landed at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) this morning.

A majority of those who arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport were Lankans pursuing education in Australia.

They have been directed to quarantine facilities upon their return as per the directives of the health authorities.