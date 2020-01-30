Sources close to the Opposition Leader said that a group of 35 UNP MPs including the Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa have taken a decision to boycott the Working Committee meeting scheduled to be held this afternoon.

The term of the UNP Working Committee expired on December 31st and the first working committee meeting of the year constituting the new members is scheduled to be held at Sirikotha today at 3.00 pm.

MP Ajith P. Perera, Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka, former Minister Imthiaz Bakeer Markar and Mayor of Colombo Rosy Senanayake have been removed from the UNP Working Committee.

The UNP is expected to reach a final decision regarding the party leadership later this evening, after the previous meeting held on January 16 ended without a decision.