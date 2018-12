A 35-year-old businessman was shot dead by two gunmen arrived on a motorbike at Galwala Junction in Sapugaskanda police area a short while ago, the police said.

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunaseka said the deceased was identified as H.A. Danushka Sanjeewa of Makola.

The suspects had used a T-56 rifle for the shooting, SP Gunsekara said.

The suspects had fled the scene after the shooting.