36 more patients recover from Coronavirus

36 more COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital after recovering from the virus, stated the Ministry of Health.

Accordingly, the tally of total COVID-19 recoveries has climbed to 712 patients.

Sri Lanka has so far recorded 10 deaths due to the deadly virus.

Total Confirmed Cases – 1,182

Active Cases – 460

New Cases for the day – 0

Observation in hospitals – 76

Recovered & Discharged – 712

Total Deaths – 10