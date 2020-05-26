36 more patients recover from Coronavirus
36 more COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital after recovering from the virus, stated the Ministry of Health.
Accordingly, the tally of total COVID-19 recoveries has climbed to 712 patients.
Sri Lanka has so far recorded 10 deaths due to the deadly virus.
Total Confirmed Cases – 1,182
Active Cases – 460
New Cases for the day – 0
Observation in hospitals – 76
Recovered & Discharged – 712
Total Deaths – 10
