435 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka
Posted in Local News
15 more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 435, says the Ministry of Health.
In the meantime, a total number of 116 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.
Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.
Total Confirmed Cases – 435
Active Cases – 312
New Cases for the day – 15
Observation in hospitals – 247
Recovered & Discharged – 116
Total Deaths – 7
