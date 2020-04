Ongoing curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam districts will continue until 5.00 am on the 4th of May.

Meanwhile, curfew imposed to 21 other districts in the country will be lifted at 5.00 am on Monday (27) and will be re-imposed at 8.00 pm.

Curfew in the 21 districts will be relaxed between 5.00 am and 8.00 pm daily until the 1st of May.