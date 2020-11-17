Minister of Finance, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, is to present Budget 2021 today at 1:40 p.m. It is based on building a new economy through ‘Vision of Prosperity and Splendour’.

This is the 75th Budget to be presented in Parliament after Independence and the 11th Budget Mahinda Rajapaksa is presenting as Minister of Finance.

The Government has planned to include a number of proposals to strengthen the economy while granting benefits to the people at a time when the country is facing challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This Budget is said to pay more attention to providing job opportunities through the Colombo Port City project, setting up several main factories, providing permanent solutions to areas where drinking water problems exist, developing rural roads including the construction of 100,000 kilometres of roadway and providing a sustainable solution to the human-elephant conflict.

Meanwhile, the Budget debate will be held under strict health guidelines and voting on the Second Reading is scheduled to be held on 10 December.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By W. K. Prasad Manju)