771 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

Six more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 771, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 213 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 9 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 771
Active Cases – 549
New Cases for the day – 0
Observation in hospitals – 145
Recovered & Discharged – 213
Total Deaths – 9

