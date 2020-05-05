Three more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 765, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 213 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 9 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 765

Active Cases – 543

New Cases for the day – 14

Observation in hospitals – 145

Recovered & Discharged – 213

Total Deaths – 9