Two more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 762, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 213 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 9 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 762

Active Cases – 540

New Cases for the day – 11

Observation in hospitals – 145

Recovered & Discharged – 213

Total Deaths – 9