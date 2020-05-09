May 09 2020 May 9, 2020 May 9, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

847 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

Coronavirus - COVID-19

Nine more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 847, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 260 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 9 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 847
Active Cases – 578
New Cases for the day – 12
Observation in hospitals – 135
Recovered & Discharged – 260
Total Deaths – 9

