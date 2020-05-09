Liquor stores will not be reopened on Monday (11), despite the resumption of civilian life and functions at private and public sector entities in the Western Province and Puttalam District, the Excise Department has announced.

The Commissioner General of Excise stated that the government has not taken into account reopening of liquor shops when restoring normalcy in the lives of the general public.

As people failed to adhere to the health guidelines when liquor shops were reopened during curfew-relaxed hours, the government had decided to keep the stores closed.

Certain people are passing on false claims that liquor stores will be reopened when the civilian life resumes on Monday (11), the Commissioner General said further.

(Source: Ada Derana)