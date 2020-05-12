May 12 2020 May 12, 2020 May 12, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

872 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

Posted in

Coronavirus test

Three more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 872, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 494 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 9 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 872
Active Cases – 494
New Cases for the day – 3
Observation in hospitals – 117
Recovered & Discharged – 366
Total Deaths – 9

Share on FB