Seven more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 879, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 494 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 9 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 872

Active Cases – 504

New Cases for the day – 10

Observation in hospitals – 117

Recovered & Discharged – 366

Total Deaths – 9