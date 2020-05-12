A petition has been filed at the Supreme Court seeking a writ order for the Elections Commission to reject the nomination papers submitted by the Samagi Jana Balawegaya for the upcoming general election.

The petition has been filed by United National Party (UNP) candidate Oshala Herath.

Meanwhile, Attorney Manjula Balasuriya, representing the petitioners, have filed a motion requesting that the aforementioned petition be called on 18th, 22nd or 28th of May.

Members of the Election Commission including Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya, former Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, General Secretary of Samagi Jana Balawegaya former MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Chairman of ‘Ape Jathika Peramuna party’ Senaka Haripriya de Silva and its Secretary Diana Gamage have been named respondents of the petition.

The party which has handed over nominations for Samagi Jana Balawegaya is based on the ‘Ape Jathika Peramuna’ party, petitioner pointed out.

The petitioner further points out that the appointment of Ranjith Madduma Bandara as the General Secretary of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya has not been approved by the Working Committee of the UNP.

Accordingly, the nomination papers submitted with the signature of Ranjith Madduma Bandara as the General Secretary of Samagi Jana Balawegaya are illegal, petitioner claims.

Thereby, the petitioner has appealed to the Supreme Court to rule that the Elections Commission has no jurisdiction to accept the nomination papers and nullify relevant nomination papers.

(Source: Ada Derana)