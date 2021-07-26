Actress Upeksha Swarnamali arrested
Posted in Local News
Former MP and actress Upeksha Swarnamali has been arrested by the Katugastota police in connection with an accident.
Police said the vehicle she was travelling in had collided with a motorcycle near the Nugawela Divisional Secretariat on the Kandy- Kurunegala Road.
The injured motorcyclist has been admitted to the Peradeniya Hospital.
She is to be produced before the Magistrate today.
(Source: Daily Mirror)
Do not arrest her please.
She was once the selection of most educated and intelligent people in Gampaha district.