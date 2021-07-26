Actress Upeksha Swarnamali arrested

Former MP and actress Upeksha Swarnamali has been arrested by the Katugastota police in connection with an accident.

Police said the vehicle she was travelling in had collided with a motorcycle near the Nugawela Divisional Secretariat on the Kandy- Kurunegala Road.

The injured motorcyclist has been admitted to the Peradeniya Hospital.

She is to be produced before the Magistrate today.

