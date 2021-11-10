Adverse weather: Death toll increase to 20

Four more deaths have been reported due to various disasters caused by adverse weather conditions.

Accordingly, the death toll due to the adverse weather conditions that have affected the island since 27 October increased up to 20.

Disaster Management Centre stated that two persons have gone missing due to floods in Kurunegala, Udubaddawa area.

The Centre earlier reported two deaths when a house collapsed due to a landslide in Kurunegala, Rideegama area.

It is also reported that the deceased have been identified as an elderly couple of ages between 65 and 75.

Meanwhile, three persons, the mother, father and son, have fallen victim to an earth slip that affected their house in Galigamuwa, Kegalle.

The Disaster Management Center stated that the mother has been rescued and hospitalized. The father and the son have been reported missing.

Meanwhile, vehicular movement has been blocked due to a fallen tree on the Negombo – Puttalam main road at the Godawela Junction in Marawila.

