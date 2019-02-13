The Deputy leader of the Tamil progressive alliance non state minister V. Radakrishnan says that an agreement in principle, was arrived at, on assuring an allowance from the government for estate workers through the upcoming budget.

he noted that further discussions are to be held with the prime minister.

Minister of plantation industry, Navin Dissanayake, Non Cabinet minister of Labour and Trade Union Relations Ravindra Samaraweera, Leader of the Tamil Progressive Alliance, Mano Ganeshan and join deputy leaders Minister P. Digambaran and non cabinet minister V. Radakrishnan all participated in the discussions.

Non Cabinet minister Ravindra Samaraweera expressing his views noted that a request was made to the government, for an allowance of 100 rupees to be added to the existing daily wage.

(Hiru News)