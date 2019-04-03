The Cabinet of Ministers has granted its approval to declare 15 April as a Government holiday following a proposal submitted by Minister of Internal and Home Affairs and Provincial Councils and Local Government Vajira Abeywardena.

It was reported that Abeywardena proposed to declare 15, 16 and 17 April as New Year holidays since 13 and 14 April fall on the weekend.

However, after President Maithripala Sirisena raised concerns as to whether it would be possible to declare three consecutive weekdays as Government holidays, the Cabinet had given approval to declare only 15 April as a Government holiday.

The weekly Cabinet meeting which was chaired by President Sirisena was held in Parliament yesterday (02)

