Bar Association of Sri Lanka urges President to remove Minister Tiran Alles

Posted by Editor on April 29, 2024 - 7:34 pm

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has strongly criticized a statement made by the Minister of Public Security of Sri Lanka, Tiran Alles.

At the BASL council meeting on April 27, 2024, the association expressed deep concern over the Minister’s remarks, which were delivered during the Katukurunda STF training camp’s passing out parade.

The Minister’s statement, as reported by various media outlets, suggested a cavalier approach to dealing with criminals, stating, “Eliminating criminals from the country is not a sin. Don’t be afraid to use the weapon in your hand for the right thing, and we stand by you.”

The Bar Association condemned these remarks, asserting that they directly contradict fundamental principles enshrined in the Constitution and established procedures governing the criminal justice system.

They emphasized that justice, including the imposition of penalties upon wrongdoers, should solely be within the jurisdiction of the courts and must adhere strictly to due process.

Furthermore, the association highlighted the concerning rise in extrajudicial killings, custodial deaths, and incidents of torture perpetrated by law enforcement.

They argued that the Minister’s statement perpetuates a dangerous misconception that justice, sentencing, and punishment can be administered arbitrarily, without adherence to due process.

The Bar Association called for immediate corrective action, urging the Minister to retract his statement.

Additionally, they appealed to the President of Sri Lanka to reassign the portfolio of Public Security, citing the Minister’s repeated encouragement of impunity and disregard for the rule of law as grounds for removal.

In reaffirming the importance of the judiciary’s authority in meting out punishment, the Bar Association emphasized the need for all actions to operate within established legal procedures.

They also reiterated the fundamental right of every individual accused of an offense to undergo a fair and diligent investigation and to receive a fair trial, as guaranteed by law and international conventions.