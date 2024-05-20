Sri Lanka declares tomorrow a day of mourning for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

Posted by Editor on May 20, 2024 - 9:08 pm

Sri Lanka declares May 21, 2024, as a day of mourning in view of the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Accordingly, Mr. Pradeep Yasaratne, the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils, and Local Government, has informed that the National Flag should be placed at half-mast at all state institutions in Sri Lanka on Tuesday (May 21).