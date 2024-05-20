Anura and Sajith agree on June 6 for debate

Posted by Editor on May 20, 2024 - 6:40 pm

Leader of the National People’s Power (NPP), Anura Kumara Dissanayake, has accepted the date proposed by the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) for a debate with its leader, Sajith Premadasa.

On behalf of the NPP, its executive member Nalinda Jayatissa issued a statement to the media today (May 20) confirming that Anura Kumara Dissanayake has agreed to the debate on June 6, 2024.

Jayatissa also mentioned that he will coordinate with Nalin Bandara, who has been appointed by the SJB to prepare for the debate, to finalize the venue, time, and scope of the event.