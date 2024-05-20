Diana Gamage named suspect in passport case
May 20, 2024
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has submitted a report to the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court, identifying former State Minister Diana Gamage as a suspect in the case concerning the acquisition of a diplomatic passport.
In response, Colombo Chief Magistrate Thilina Gamage has ordered the CID to take appropriate measures and report back to the court.
Additionally, the CID has informed the Colombo Chief Magistrate that the accused is not present at her residence.
