Premadasa Mudunkotuwa passes away

April 29, 2024

Sri Lankan Musician Dr. Premadasa Mudunkotuwa passed away on Monday (April 29) at the age of 91.

He is the father of popular Sri Lankan singer Samitha Mudunkotuwa, and the husband of the late Kumari Bothota, a folk singer at the Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC).

Dr. Mudunkotuwa is the first Masters holder from Bhatkhande Music College, India and was the ‘Guru’ of many celebrated singers of today.