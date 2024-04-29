Key associate of ‘Angoda Lokka’ apprehended at BIA with forged passport

An associate of the organized criminal Maddumage Lasantha Chandana Perera, also known as ‘Angoda Lokka,’ was apprehended at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

The suspect, identified as 47-year-old Ellawalage Sarath Kumara, alias ‘Chitee,’ was caught attempting to depart overseas with a forged passport, according to police reports.

The suspect was identified through the Automated Facial Recognition System (AFRS) installed at the airport’s departure terminal.

Further investigations revealed that the suspect is a key associate of Angoda Lokka and is wanted by the Mulleriyawa police for trafficking ICE drugs.

Additionally, it was discovered that the suspect has been involved in various other criminal activities, including the shooting and murder of an individual in the Wellampitiya police area in 2011.

The suspect has been transferred to the custody of the Mulleriyawa Police for ongoing investigations.