Former State Minister Diana Gamage granted bail in passport fraud case
Posted by Editor on May 21, 2024 - 12:00 pm
Former State Minister Diana Gamage has been granted bail after appearing in the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (May 21) on charges of obtaining a passport using false information.
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had submitted a report yesterday (May 20) to the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court, identifying her as a suspect in the case involving the procurement of a diplomatic passport through false information.
In response, Colombo Chief Magistrate Thilina Gamage ordered the CID to take necessary actions and report their findings back to the court.
