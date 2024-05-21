May 21 2024 May 21, 2024 May 21, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

Former State Minister Diana Gamage granted bail in passport fraud case

Posted by Editor on May 21, 2024

Diana Gamage

Former State Minister Diana Gamage has been granted bail after appearing in the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (May 21) on charges of obtaining a passport using false information.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had submitted a report yesterday (May 20) to the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court, identifying her as a suspect in the case involving the procurement of a diplomatic passport through false information.

In response, Colombo Chief Magistrate Thilina Gamage ordered the CID to take necessary actions and report their findings back to the court.

