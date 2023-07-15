Bus overturns injuring 15 passengers in Demodara

Posted by Editor on July 15, 2023 - 12:05 pm

At least 15 passengers were injured after a Colombo bound private bus from Badulla ran off the road and overturned at Demodara in Ella on the Badulla-Colombo road this morning (July 15).

According to sources, at least 25 people had been inside the bus at the time of the accident.

Police said the injured passengers have been admitted to provincial general hospital in Badulla.

The Ella Police are conducting further investigations.