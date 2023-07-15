Bus overturns injuring 15 passengers in Demodara
Posted by Editor on July 15, 2023 - 12:05 pm
At least 15 passengers were injured after a Colombo bound private bus from Badulla ran off the road and overturned at Demodara in Ella on the Badulla-Colombo road this morning (July 15).
According to sources, at least 25 people had been inside the bus at the time of the accident.
Police said the injured passengers have been admitted to provincial general hospital in Badulla.
The Ella Police are conducting further investigations.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Bus overturns injuring 15 passengers in Demodara July 15, 2023
- Drug addicts steal several electric cables and other parts of Golden Gate Kalyani bridge July 15, 2023
- Sri Lanka Army appoints Major General Sanjaya Wanasinghe as new Chief of Staff July 14, 2023
- Sri Lanka President instructs to expedite drugs approval process, suggests amendment of NMRA Act July 14, 2023
- NMRA employee dies due to alleged bacterial infection through cannula July 14, 2023