Walawe Mahandurage Dilum Thusitha Kumara, the driver of former minister Patali Champika Ranawakam had told the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) that he did not drive the vehicle involved in an accident on 28 February 2016, Deputy Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris informed Colombo Assistant Magistrate, Kanchana Neranjana Silva, yesterday.

Kumara has told the police that G.N. Pradeep Alwis, another driver working for Ranawaka had asked him to say that he was driving the aforesaid vehicle, which collided with a motorcycle injuring its rider and pillion rider.

Kumara told the police that he had been living in Ranawaka’s house while the police were trying to arrest him in connection with road accident in 2016 that injured two youth,

The Deputy Solicitor General told the Assistant Magistrate that the investigation related to the case was complete and the CCD had recorded statements from both Kumara and Ranawaka.

The Deputy Solicitor General said that the CCD had also recorded statements from Pradeep Alwis, ASP W.A.S.M.R. Sudath Asmadala, police sergeant Prasanna Sanjeewa, IP Sasanka Waruna Kumara, ASP Pragathi Lakmini Abeysinghe.

Peiris presented a report on phone calls taken by Kumara and Ranawaka between 9.38 pm to 3.35 am on 28 February 2016.

Anuja Premarathne PC, appearing for Ranawaka, requested the court to temporarily lift the travel ban imposed on his client. The Deputy Solicitor General objected saying that he wanted to study the documents presented to justify the request.

Colombo Assistant Magistrate said the matter would be considered on March 04.

(Source: The Island – By Kashuni Rebecca)