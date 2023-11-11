China donates motorcycles and computers to Sri Lanka Police Department

The People’s Republic of China officially handed over 26 RANOMOTO motorcycles and 100 LENOVO desktop computers to the Sri Lanka Police Department in a ceremony at the Presidential Secretariat on Friday (November 10).

Based on a request made by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne Mr. Sagala Ratnayake, the President’s Senior Adviser on National Security and the President’s Chief of Staff had coordinated with the Ambassador to China, Mr. Qi Zhenhong, aimed at enhancing the operational capabilities of the Sri Lanka Police Department.

The official handover of related documents took place as the Chinese Ambassador of China to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong presented the goods to Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The ceremony was attended by a group of senior officials from the Chinese Embassy, IGP C.D. Wickramaratne, SDIG Nilantha Jayawardena and other high-ranking officers from the Police Department.

(President’s Media)