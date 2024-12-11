China donates school uniforms for all Sri Lankan students in 2025

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya announced that the Sri Lanka government is deeply grateful to China for donating school uniforms for every child in schools and Pirivenas across the country for the year 2025.

This generous contribution was made official at an event held yesterday (December 10) at the Colombo Port’s International Container Terminal.

The Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Key Zheng Hong, symbolically handed over the donated uniforms to Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and the Minister of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education. The uniforms, entirely funded by the Chinese Government, will provide 11,817 million meters of fabric to clothe 4,640,086 students.

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Dr. Amarasuriya highlighted the importance of this donation:

“Education is extremely important to our country, and our government prioritizes it as a path to development. Ensuring dignity and access to education for all children is vital. China’s support in providing uniforms allows us to allocate resources elsewhere, and we are deeply thankful for this significant gesture.”

The uniforms will be delivered in three shipments, with the first two already received in Sri Lanka. The final shipment is scheduled to arrive on December 25, 2024, ensuring all requirements for 2025 are met.

The event was attended by Deputy Minister of Education and Higher Education Dr. Madura Seneviratne, Ministry of Education Secretary Nalaka Kaluwewa, officials from the Chinese Embassy, and representatives from Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Aviation Services, among others.