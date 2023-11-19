Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin arrives in Sri Lanka
Posted by Editor on November 19, 2023 - 9:58 am
A Chinese delegation including State Councilor Shen Yiqin arrived in Sri Lanka on an official visit on Saturday (November 18).
Shen will visit Sri Lanka from November 18 to 21 at the invitation of the Sri Lankan government.
Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe welcomed her at the Bandaranaike International Airport on her arrival. State Minister Tharaka Balasooriya and Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong were also present.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that Shen will engage in discussions with top government officials.
