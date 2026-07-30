Colombo High Court dismisses PTA charges against Harak Kata and four others

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 30, 2026 - 9:30 pm

The Colombo High Court has ruled that charges filed under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) against notorious organized crime figure Nadun Chinthaka Wickramaratne, alias “Harak Kata,” and four other accused over an alleged conspiracy to escape from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) while under detention orders cannot be maintained.

However, the court said there is no legal barrier to continuing the case against the five accused under the Penal Code, considering the nature of the offences they are alleged to have committed.

The order was delivered by Colombo High Court Judge Buddhika C. Ragala after accepting preliminary objections raised by lawyers representing the accused, including President’s Counsel U.R. De Silva and Attorney-at-Law Jaliya Samarasinghe.

The case relates to an alleged conspiracy by the accused to escape from custody while they were being held at the CID under detention orders. Although the court ruled that the PTA charges cannot proceed, it stated that the prosecution may continue under the provisions of the Penal Code.