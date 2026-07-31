Sri Lanka reaffirms commitment to combat human trafficking

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 31, 2026 - 8:52 am

The Ministry of Defence held a national conference on combating human trafficking in Sri Lanka on Thursday (July 30) to mark the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, highlighting the growing threat of technology-driven trafficking and the need for stronger national and international cooperation.

The conference, titled “Combatting and Addressing Human Trafficking in Sri Lanka,” was organized by the Ministry through the National Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force (NAHTTF) at the Marriott Hotel in Colombo.

Secretary to the Ministry of Defence and Chairman of the National Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), attended the event as the Chief Guest.

Delivering the keynote address, Thuyacontha reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s commitment to protecting human dignity, safeguarding victims’ rights and strengthening the country’s response to human trafficking.

Referring to this year’s global theme, “Trapped Behind the Scam,” he said organized criminal networks are increasingly using technology to deceive victims through fake job opportunities and force them into cyber-enabled scams and other forms of exploitation. He noted that human trafficking has become a transnational crime closely linked to cybercrime, money laundering and other illegal activities, requiring a coordinated national response.

The Defence Secretary said efforts to combat human trafficking require stronger international cooperation, timely information sharing, victim-centred policies, enhanced financial investigations and the responsible use of technology while protecting human rights.

He also urged stakeholders to turn the conference discussions into practical action, reaffirming Sri Lanka’s commitment to preventing human trafficking, protecting victims and bringing offenders to justice. He thanked national and international partners for their continued support and called for renewed efforts to dismantle trafficking networks and ensure protection, dignity and justice for victims.

Among those who attended the conference were Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Dr. Sugath Yalegama; Chairman of the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment Koshala Wickremasinghe; Chargé d’Affaires at the Embassy of Switzerland Olivier Praz; and Irregular Migration Liaison Officer of the New Zealand High Commission Sonya Douglas.

The event was also attended by officials of the National Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force, senior government officials, representatives of law enforcement agencies, international institutions and civil society organizations.