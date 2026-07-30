Police Sub-Inspector arrested over alleged corruption and money laundering

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 30, 2026 - 6:19 pm

A suspended Police Sub-Inspector was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) today (July 30) over allegations of corruption and money laundering.

He is accused of maintaining relationships with suspects and convicted criminals, unlawfully depositing money into bank accounts, and laundering those funds.

The suspect, identified as Mohotta Arachchilage Lahiru Pramoda, was arrested by CIABOC investigators at around 12:45 PM today (July 30, 2026).

According to CIABOC, the allegations relate to the period when he was serving as a Sub-Inspector of Police. Investigators allege that he maintained relationships with suspects, complainants, accused persons, and individuals convicted of criminal offences. It is also alleged that he unlawfully deposited money into bank accounts before laundering the funds.

The arrested suspect is due to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.