Defence Secretary chairs talks with explosive licensees on industry challenges

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 30, 2026 - 2:59 pm

Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) chaired a meeting with explosive licensees at the Ministry of Defence on July 28 to discuss key issues affecting the explosives sector and identify practical solutions to improve regulatory and operational efficiency.

During the meeting, explosive licensees raised the challenges they currently face. The Defence Secretary issued directives to the relevant officials to take appropriate follow-up action on the matters discussed.

Key topics included issues related to explosive storage facilities, the transportation of explosives, ensuring the uninterrupted supply of explosives, the management of expired explosives, and quality testing procedures.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Secretary (Civil Security and Development) of the Ministry of Defence, the Chairman of the State Trading Corporation (STC), the Deputy Controller of Explosives, Assistant Controllers of Explosives, the Director of the CEFAP Unit, Ministry of Defence officials, and explosive licensees representing various parts of Sri Lanka.