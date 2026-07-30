Sri Lanka’s 1990 Suwa Seriya to launch motorcycle emergency medical service

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 30, 2026 - 9:42 am

The 1990 Suwa Seriya Foundation has decided to launch a motorcycle emergency medical response service to provide faster and more efficient access to patients requiring emergency medical treatment.

The pilot project is expected to begin before the end of this year in urban areas, including Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The new service is being introduced to improve emergency response times, particularly in urban areas with heavy traffic congestion and locations where road access is obstructed across Sri Lanka.

According to the Suwa Seriya Foundation, the main objective of the initiative is to provide patients with immediate first aid and basic medical care before an ambulance arrives at the scene.

The motorcycle emergency response service will be operated by specially trained medical personnel using motorcycles equipped with essential medicines and basic medical equipment.

The Foundation said the program is expected to be launched as a pilot project before the end of this year, initially covering urban areas, including Colombo, Sri Lanka.