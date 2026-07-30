President attends final grand procession of 2026 Kataragama Esala Perahera

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 30, 2026 - 7:55 am

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake attended the final grand procession of the 2026 Esala Perahera of the historic Ruhunu Kataragama Maha Devalaya on Wednesday night (July 29), joining thousands of devotees to witness the sacred event.

Earlier in the day, the President visited the historic Kirivehera Rajamaha Viharaya, where he met the Chief Sanghanayaka of Ruhunu Magampattuwa and Chief Incumbent of the Kirivehera Rajamaha Viharaya, Venerable Kobawaka Dhamminda Thero, and received his blessings.

The President later joined devotees to witness the Perahera procession. He also took part in religious observances at the Kirivehera temple premises, attended the ceremonial placement of the Sacred Relic Casket on the ceremonial tusker and ceremonially inaugurated the illumination of the Kirivehera temple premises.

Addressing the gathering afterwards, President Dissanayake said the annual Esala Perahera of the historic Ruhunu Kataragama Maha Devalaya reflects Sri Lanka’s national identity and the spirit of national unity by bringing together people of different communities at one sacred place of worship.

He said the historical and cultural foundations of a country play an important role in national development and stressed that Sri Lanka should continue to progress while protecting its historical heritage despite changes taking place around the world.

The President noted that the Esala Perahera has been held continuously for 2,187 years, describing it as one of the country’s most important cultural and religious events. He said the long history of the festival demonstrates the strength of Sri Lanka’s civilisation and helps preserve the nation’s cultural heritage for future generations.

He also said the large participation of young people in the Perahera shows their commitment to preserving the country’s traditions and cultural values.

The President further noted that the festival brings together devotees from different communities, including Tamil devotees who undertake the traditional Pada Yatra pilgrimage from the North, Muslim devotees observing their own religious traditions and hundreds of thousands of Sinhalese devotees, making the event a symbol of peace, harmony and national unity.

He expressed appreciation to the Chief Incumbent of the Kirivehera Rajamaha Viharaya for his role in preserving the tradition and also thanked the newly appointed Basnayake Nilame and everyone involved in organising this year’s festival.

During the event, President Dissanayake presented the official declaration marking the conclusion of the Perahera to the Chief Incumbent of the Kirivehera Rajamaha Viharaya, Venerable Kobawaka Dhamminda Nayaka Thera.

Among those who attended the event were Deputy Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development R.M. Jayawardena, Uva Province Governor Kapila Jayasekara, MP Ruwan Wijeweera, Monaragala District Secretary A.G. Nishantha, Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasooriya, Basnayake Nilame of the historic Ruhunu Kataragama Maha Devalaya Thilina Madhusankha, representatives of the business community and a large number of devotees.