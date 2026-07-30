Sub-Inspector at Dehiwala Police Station arrested with drugs

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 30, 2026 - 9:52 am

A Sub-Inspector attached to the Dehiwala Police Station has been arrested for possession of narcotics.

Police Media Spokesman, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) F.U. Wootler, said the officer, who was serving at the Dehiwala Police Station, was taken into custody.

Police said heroin, cannabis, and foreign-manufactured cigarettes were recovered from the suspect’s possession during the arrest.

According to police, preliminary investigations have also revealed that the officer was heavily addicted to narcotic drugs.

The 26-year-old Sub-Inspector is due to be produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court.