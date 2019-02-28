A special discussion has been scheduled to take place between President Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa along with other political leaders this afternoon at the Presidential secretariat.

Leader of the Tamil Progressive Alliance, Minister Mano Ganeshan said that TNA leader R. Sambandan, would also participate in this afternoons meeting, where matters relating to the country’s future political activities are to be discussed.