The curfew in place at the moment has been extended in the five districts of the Northern Province until Tuesday (24) 6.00 am, the curfew will be re-imposed on the same day at 2.00pm

Therefore, the curfew will be extended in Vavuniya, Mannar, Jaffna, Killinochchi and Mullaitivu districts of the Northern Province.

The curfew imposed in Colombo, Gampaha and Puttalam districts was also extended till 6.00 am on Tuesday (24) as informed yesterday.