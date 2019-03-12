The decisive vote on the Second reading of the 2019 Budget is scheduled for today.

The 2019 Budget proposal, “Enterprise Sri Lanka – Empowering the People and Nurturing the Poor” was presented in Parliament on the 5th of March by Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera.

The proposal was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers following which Minister Samaraweera delivered the fifth budget of the Good Governance Government.

According to the 2019 Appropriation Bill, state expenditure has been set at 4,550 billion rupees. Total government revenue is expected to be approximately 2,390 billion rupees in 2019. The Debate on the Second reading of the 2019 Budget was held for the past five days.

Accordingly, Members of Parliament will debate on the Second reading of the Budget for the final day today.

The Second reading division will take place in Parliament this evening.

Meanwhile Parliament is slated to convene at 9.30 this morning.

(Source: News Radio)