The new democratic and progressive people’s revolution in the history of Sri Lanka has begun today, says Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa.

The new United National Party (UNP) led alliance ‘Samagi Jana Balawegaya’ was launched at the Nelum Pokuna Theatre today (02), with the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with 12 political parties.

‘Samagi Jana Balawegaya’ is a force that will create a revolution for the betterment of the people, stated Premadasa addressing the event.

The leader of the new alliance further said that ‘Samagi Jana Balawegaya’ is not merely a front that is based on elections, but a sustainable program.

Premadasa further said that, with the blessing of the people, he hopes to win the general election and then the Provincial Council elections with ‘Samagi Jana Balawegaya’.

Stating that ‘Samagi Jana Balawegaya’ is a plan approved by the Working Committee of the UNP, Premadasa said that it is not a program which backtracks.

(Source: Ada Derana)