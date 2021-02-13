DNA samples taken from Angoda Lokka’s mother, sister to verify death

Blood samples have been taken from the mother and sister of the notorious Sri Lankan underworld figure Madduma Lasantha Chandana Perera alias ‘Angoda Lokka’, who is believed to have died in India.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said the DNA extracted from the blood samples will be sent to Indian authorities soon.

The Indian authorities asked the Sri Lanka Police to provide Angoda Lokka’s next of kin’s DNA to ascertain whether he was the person who died in India last year.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the CID recently requested the Court to grant permission to obtain DNA samples of the underworld figure’s mother and sister.

Accordingly, the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court granted approval to the CID to obtain blood samples for the relevant DNA samples.

Angoda Lokka who was living in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu as Pradeep Singh, died mysteriously.

‘Angoda Lokka’ is charged with several criminal activities including opening fire at a prison bus in Kalutara in 2017 that led to the death of five inmates and two prison officers.

DIG Ajith Rohana said 21 suspects have been arrested over the incident thus far while four chief suspects in the shooting have fled the country.

The Police Spokesman said ‘Angoda Lokka’ is one of the four chief suspects. He noted that Indian media recently published news of his demise, adding that India’s Central Investigation Bureau requested the Sri Lanka Police to send DNA profiling of the next-of-kin of ‘Angoda Lokka’ to reconfirm his death.