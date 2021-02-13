AG seeks copy of Easter attacks PCoI report

The Attorney General on Friday (12) requested the Secretary to the President to provide him with a copy of the report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) into the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings, in order to file charges against the suspects, the AG’s Coordinating Officer, State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne said.

The final report of the Commission was handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on 1 February, by PCoI Chairman, Supreme Court Judge, Janak de Silva.

The five-member Commission was set up by former President Maithripala Sirisena in September 2019 and hearing of evidence began in October 2019. The term of office of the Commission was extended on several occasions and ended on 31 January.

Meanwhile, Archbishop of Colombo Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith has requested a copy of the report. Several political parties have also requested that the report be presented to Parliament.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Hansi Nanayakkara)