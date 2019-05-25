May 25 2019 May 25, 2019 May 25, 2019 1Comment by Administrator

Doctor at Kurunegala hospital arrested

Posted in

Handcuffs - Arrest by Police

A doctor attached to the Kurunegala Hospital has been arrested over assets earned through suspicious means, Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said.

Police said that 42 year old Seigu Ziyabdeen Mohomad Safi was arrested last night.