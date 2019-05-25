Doctor at Kurunegala hospital arrested
A doctor attached to the Kurunegala Hospital has been arrested over assets earned through suspicious means, Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said.
Police said that 42 year old Seigu Ziyabdeen Mohomad Safi was arrested last night.
