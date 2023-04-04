LP Gas prices in Sri Lanka reduced from today (April 04)

Litro Gas Lanka Ltd. has decided to reduce the prices of domestic LP gas cylinders with effect from midnight today (April 04).

Accordingly, the price of a 12.5 kg Litro domestic gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 1,005 and the new price will be Rs. 3,738.

Price of a 5 kg gas cylinder will be reduced by Rs. 402 and the new price will be Rs. 1,502.

Price of a 2.3 kg gas cylinder will be reduced by Rs. 183 and the new price will be Rs. 700.

After price revision, new prices of Litro LP Gas cylinders are as follows:

12.5 kg Gas cylinder – Rs. 3,738 / –

5 kg Gas cylinder – Rs. 1,502 / –

2.3. kg Gas cylinder – Rs. 700 / –